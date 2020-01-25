Dry but cool Saturday, rain returns Sunday

We are starting off this Saturday morning on a chilly note. Most areas are in the 30s at this hour. Cloud cover will linger throughout the morning hours, but we will see a few peaks of sun later on this afternoon. Even with the sunshine, winds out of the north and west combined with cold air moving after a cold front moved through yesterday will keep temperatures cool throughout the day. Highs top out in the upper 40s. We stay dry today but rain chances are back for Sunday.

Clouds start to build back in early Sunday morning as a quick hitting system approaches our region. An isolated showers or two can't be ruled out for your Sunday morning, but many locations will stay dry through the first half of the day. But as we head into the afternoon and evening hours Sunday, shower chances will be on the increase from west to east. The main window for the more widespread shower activity tomorrow will be mid evening into the overnight hours while most of us are sleeping. Tomorrow will not be a washout, so don't cancel any outdoor plans you might have. Just keep the umbrella handy throughout the day and especially during the evening hours. A few hours may linger in our higher elevations for the Monday morning drive to work, but much of north Alabama will be dry by the time we kick off the new work week. Rainfall totals will be under a quarter inch.

We are dry for much of Monday and all of Tuesday before another quick system skirts north Alabama Wednesday. The bulk of this mid week system will stay off to our south, but a few light showers are possible on Wednesday. Then another system will slide past north Alabama by the end of next week, bringing more shower chances by Friday. Rainfall totals from all three of these systems will be very light, with only up to a half inch expected through next Saturday. We are not expecting any heavy rain, thunderstorms, or flooding associated with any of these systems in the week ahead. The week ahead brings a return to seasonable temperatures with highs in the low 50s.