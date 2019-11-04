Dry but cloudy to start the workweek

Clouds moved into North Alabama before sunrise Monday morning helping to limit the extent of frost. These same clouds will also make for a slow warm up into this afternoon. Enough sunshine should break through to warm North Alabama to the low 60s Monday afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with a warming trend through Wednesday. This warming trend ends Thursday as our next chance for rain arrives for North Alabama. There are some timing differences in the data but Thursday morning and into the afternoon the first showers should move into our area. Thunderstorms are not expected and rain should be exiting our area before sunrise on Friday. Rain totals will likely be between 0.25"-0.50".

Expect another big drop in temperatures behind the cold front on Friday. Highs on Friday may not make it out of the 40s for most if not all of North Alabama.