Dry and warm Wednesday before a rainy Veterans Day

Tonight won't be as chilly as last as lows only dip to the mid 40s by Wednesday morning. That's actually pretty close to average for this time of year.

We get some more sunshine in here Wednesday and temperatures make it back to the mid 70s by the afternoon. As for Veterans Day Thursday, that's when the rain and chance for storms returns. The main impacts will be felt during the second half of the day as a line of storms passes west to east. It wouldn't be out of the question to see a couple of stronger storms. However, at this time, no one is under an outlined risk for severe weather. At most, expect some gusty wind to go along with that thunder and lightning.

A second reinforcing front arrives Friday and really brings the chill in time for the weekend. Lows dip back down into the mid to upper 30s and highs struggle to reach 50 degrees Saturday afternoon. On Monday, yet another front rolls through, bringing perhaps a few showers but not much in the way of moisture overall. This third front will keep highs in the 50s to start the work week.