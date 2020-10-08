Dry and warm Thursday, wet and windy weekend thanks to Hurricane Delta

Once again dense fog set up in low-lying areas of North Alabama Thursday morning. Like yesterday it will take until late morning for some of the Tennessee River basins in Sand Mountain to clear out the fog Thursday.

At the same time we are also seeing clouds from out of the southwest moving into North Alabama. Still enough sunshine today for highs to reach the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon. Rain holds off for *Thursday* night football games.

Some areas of North Alabama may remain dry for first half of Friday but plan on some light showers as early as sunrise. By Friday evening, scattered showers become more widespread and the wind starts picking up a bit.

On Saturday, bands of rain, sometimes on the heavier side, track across North Alabama. The wind will be increasing through the afternoon, gusting over 35 mph by Saturday night. During the day, the chance for a strong to severe storm is present. However, this will solely be determined by how much energy (i.e. sunshine) we'll have for storms. There looks to be enough rotation for brief spin-up tornadoes, but the amount of available energy for tornadoes is still to-be-determined.

SPC has placed most of North Alabama in Marginal Risk (1 out of 5 risk level) for Saturday through Sunday morning.

In total, rainfall projections are trending quite a bit lower than the previous forecast. Isolated amount around two inches are still possible, but that will likely occur farther west. On a broader scale, locations west of I-65 can expect and inch to an inch and a half in total. East of I-65, amounts should be less than an inch. By Monday morning, most of the rain will have moved out and we'll have drier weather to start the work week.

Temperatures return to the 80s Monday before dipping back to the lower 70s behind a cold front passing Tuesday.