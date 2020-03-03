Dry and some sun for the rest of Super Tuesday

North Alabama saw periods of heavy rain and even some strong thunderstorms Tuesday morning. Thankfully the thunderstorms weakened considerably prior to move into northwest Alabama around 5:00 am this morning. With the last bit of rain exiting southeast this morning, the rest of Super Tuesday will see some periods of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.

Some showers will be possible Wednesday but the bulk of the rain will be well south our area through Wednesday night. Rain chances do pick back up through the day Thursday. Thanks to rainfall totals of less than 1" the last 2 days, the flood threat remains very low to unlikely. Dry weather returns for all of North Alabama Friday through this weekend.