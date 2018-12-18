Dry and mild for now

Highs will be close to 60 degrees this afternoon. Tonight, expect a few passing clouds and temperatures in the upper 30s by Wednesday morning. We keep a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and overall the day will be dry. Isolated showers are possible by Wednesday evening, but the majority of the rain holds off until late Wednesday night.

Thursday we wake up to widespread rain, falling heavily at times. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the mid 50s. Colder air follows closely behind the the rain on Friday, so highs in the lower 40s give way to lows near 30 by Saturday morning. We aren't likely to see any wintry precipitation Friday, but higher elevations in northeast Alabama will have to watch for at least the potential of some wet snowflakes before the moisture shuts off.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day...data is trending drier and and shower chance looks quite low. Aside from an isolated shower, both days will be dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. The chance for a "White Christmas" at this point is near zero, for those that are curious.