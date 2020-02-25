Dry and mild Tuesday, showers ending with some snow flakes Wednesday

Clear skies moved into North Alabama just before sunrise Tuesday morning. These clear skies will transition to increasing clouds today but we'll remain dry through tonight. Even with partly to mostly clouds skies this afternoon, temperatures still climb to the low 60s.

Early Wednesday morning a weak but colder system will begin to move into North Alabama. Expect some light showers before sunrise and some more pop-up showers through the afternoon. Less than 0.10" of rain is expected. By late afternoon and into Wednesday evening, enough cold air will be in place for showers to finish as snow or flurries. The colder but much drier air, will end snow chances quickly so accumulations are unlikely.

Thursday will be much colder with wind chills in the teens for the morning commute. Another couple of weak but cold systems will impact North Alabama Friday and Saturday morning. Of the two, Friday morning has the best chance of bringing some snow showers to North Alabama.

We are keeping a close eye on Super Tuesday next week. Showers are likely but storms and severe weather appear to stay well off to the west through Tuesday night. Closer to midnight Tuesday night the main cold front is still west of the Mississippi River in most forecast data. The timing may change some over the next 7 days so the Storm Tracker Weather Team will monitor the new data as it comes down.