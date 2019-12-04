Dry and mild Thursday, rain returns Friday

Mostly clear skies tonight and into Thursday morning will lead to another chilly start. Expect temperatures around freezing Thursday morning which means more patchy frost.

These mostly clear skies will also allow for a quick warm up through the late morning hours. Even though we'll see increasing clouds Thursday afternoon, highs will still make it to around 60° which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Our next system will start to toss showers into North Alabama around sunrise Friday morning. The best chances for rain will be around noon with gradual clearing by late afternoon Friday. Other than some isolated showers Sunday you can expect a seasonable and mostly dry weekend.

Widespread rain which could be heavy at times will move back into North Alabama Monday and Tuesday of next week. Latest data produces about 1-2" of rain early next week with drier conditions by Wednesday.