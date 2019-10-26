Dry and gradual clearing Sunday

Saturday brought gusty winds and periods of heavy rain to North Alabama. A fast moving cold front cleared North Alabama Saturday night with dry conditions heading into the overnight hours.

We will start Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies but sunshine will gradually break through by the late morning and into the afternoon. Highs will top out near 70 degrees which is near normal for this time of the year.

We will remain dry through Monday with rain chances returning by Tuesday afternoon and evening. By far the best chances for rain over the next 7 days will be Wednesday and Thursday. Most data has drying by the 2nd half of Friday of next week. Another 1-3" of rain looks possible between Tuesday and Friday morning.