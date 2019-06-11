Dry and cooler Tuesday, thunderstorms return Wednesday

Much drier and cooler air will move into the Tennessee Valley from out of the north Tuesday. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 80 today along with noticeably lower humidity. North winds will be breezy at times with some gusts over 20 mph.

The threat of showers will return overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning with the threat of thunderstorms by the afternoon. Some storms on Wednesday could be strong to severe, producing gusty damaging winds. The area most at risk will be Sand Mountain and into eastern Tennessee.

Dry weather returns Thursday with warmer weather by Friday and Saturday. Some parts of the Valley may even reach 90 by Saturday afternoon. Next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Sunday and into Monday of next week.