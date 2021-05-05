Dry and cool tonight, then one quick round of showers Thursday evening

Cloud cover had been hanging tough today, but there was finally some clearing by the afternoon! Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday is mainly dry but a reinforcing cold front brings a quick burst of rain during the late evening. As a result, temperatures start in the upper 40s again Friday morning and highs run 10 to 15 degrees below average.

The weekend was​ looking pretty okay, but the latest data is indicating a bit more cloud cover and cooler temperatures Saturday, in addition to scattered showers and storms by Sunday evening. That active pattern continues into next week. At this point in time, the rain looks to largely hold off for the home opener for the Trash Pandas. As with all extended forecasts, we'll be watching this time period closely.