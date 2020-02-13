Dry and chilly Thursday but flooding continues

FLOOD WARNINGS

Widespread rain exited North Alabama before sunrise Thursday morning. Though rain is not expected the next 3-4 days, flooding of rivers and creeks will continue. Low-lying parts of the Tennessee River will remain in minor or moderate flood stage through this weekend if not beyond the next 7 days.

Cold air is quickly rushing into North Alabama today. Even with some sunshine breaking through this afternoon, North Alabama will still remain in the low to mid 40s. Combine those temperatures with 10-20 mph winds and it will feel like the low 30s at times. A hard freeze is expected both tonight and Friday night. Expect temperatures to drop to the low to mid 20s for much of the area. Considering all the rain and flooding the last few weeks, expansion of ice on already weakened roads will create a lot of potholes.

Next chance for rain will be Sunday but chances are low and centered closer to central and southern Alabama. The best chances for rain the next 7 days will be late Monday night and next Tuesday. We could see another inch of rain or slightly more through Tuesday night. Thankfully the four day dry stretch should lessen the flood threat next week.