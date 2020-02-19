Dry Wednesday, snow possible Thursday morning

Rain moved out of North Alabama a little after midnight Wednesday morning. Rain stays south and east of our area today with even some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. Clouds return this evening ahead of our next system.

North Alabama's snow chances rely on how far precipitation/moisture makes it north Thursday morning. This rain will interact with colder, drier air from out of the north. The drier air will lead to evaporative cooling. This may be enough cooling for snow to make it down to the ground by late Thursday morning. At best some snow may accumulate on grassy surfaces, especially for areas closer to the Tennessee state-line. Air temperatures will struggle to make it down to freezing and the ground and roads will also be warm enough to melt wet snow. Other than wet roads, snow impacts are not expected Thursday.

Rain and snow chances drop through Thursday afternoon. Dry conditions return Thursday evening and all the way through Saturday. Much colder and drier air will allow for a hard freeze both Friday and Saturday morning. Expect lows in the mid 20s. Some low-lying areas may even drop to near 20°. Rain returns by Sunday afternoon through Monday. An additional inch of rain is expected through Monday night.