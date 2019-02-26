Dry Wednesday, rain returns Wednesday night

Our Tuesday evening will be dry. Beneath a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will step back from 60s to 50s this evening. The low by morning will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Clouds will increase Wednesday afternoon. Spotty light showers will increase steadily between 6 PM and midnight Wednesday evening. Those spotty light showers can bring occasional rain through Thursday morning. Occasional rain will remain possible through Thursday.

Rain will take a break during the day on Friday, but a new wave of rain will track through the Tennessee Valley Friday night and Saturday morning. Still more rain is possible Sunday afternoon.

We had previously mentioned a risk for a few strong thunderstorms on Friday. With the shift in timing, the damaging storm risk has been great reduced.

Also worth a mention is temperatures. They're going to drop hard starting Sunday. Expect highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s through Saturday. Highs will drop to the 40s with lows dropping to upper 20s and lower 30s started Sunday. Most of next week likely will stay cold. While we are colder, we likely will stay dry. Long range forecasts do indicate above-normal rainfall returning by mid-March.