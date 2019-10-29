Dry Tuesday, widespread rain arrives Wednesday morning

Some dense fog has impacted North Alabama Tuesday morning. At the same time low clouds have moved in from the west. These low clouds helped to clear fog this morning but will also limit sunshine into this afternoon. Like Sunday and Monday afternoon, these low clouds will be slow to erode and clear. Enough sunshine should break through to warm afternoon highs to near 70. We will remain dry through tonight but the first showers will arrive around sunrise Wednesday morning.

Rain will be heavy at times Wednesday and into Thursday. We are also concerned about embedded thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong into Thursday morning. The primary concern will be gusty damaging winds.

Thankfully recent forecast model data has sped up the cold front on Halloween Thursday. Rain could already be out of North Alabama by the late afternoon. Though it will be dry for Trick-or-Treating it will be windy. Some gusts between 20-30 mph will be possible between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm Thursday evening.

By Friday and into the weekend attention turns to the much cooler weather. Highs will only make it to the 50s with the potential for our first freezing temperatures of the fall season Saturday morning. Sunday morning will likely be slightly colder.