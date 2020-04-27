Dry Tuesday, then rainy with storms Wednesday

Clouds are on the increase for Tuesday, but we'll still manage to see some blue sky peeking through the clouds. Temperatures start in the lower 50s and highs reach the mid 70s during the afternoon - a very seasonable late April day overall. As pleasant as Tuesday will be, it won't last. Our next cold front is on the way Wednesday, bringing with it another round of rain and the chance at some stronger storms.

Showers increase in coverage after midnight Tuesday heading into Wednesday. Expect thunderstorms by sunrise, moving west to east across the area. If any stronger storms develop, they'll be able to produce gusty wind and locally heavy rain. We'll see showers and storms off and on through Wednesday evening, but the bulk of the activity still looks to be contained to the first wave that moves in during the morning. In total, moist locations should pick up about an inch of rain with this system.

Although a lingering shower is possible Thursday, we'll be mainly dry. Temperatures are cooler as well, with highs back into the upper 60s. Things warm quickly as the next weekend approaches - highs hit the 80s both Saturday and Sunday!