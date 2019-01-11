Dry Today But Rain Moves In Saturday

Happy Friday everyone! We will start of the morning very cold with wind chill values in the low 20s. We won't warm up much today with highs only expected to be in the mid and upper 40s across the Valley. But we will remain dry!

Some spotty showers may move into the Valley late this evening but the bulk of the rain will get here on Saturday. Rain will be steady at times but there should be small breaks from time to time. Showers should last through Sunday morning. Both days will be in the 40s. THe cold continues into next week with 40s lasting through Tuesday in most spots. Then we get a couple days of sun before another system moves in for next weekend.