Clear
Dry Today But Rain Moves In Saturday

We are ending the work week on a dry note but the weekend doesn't look as rain free.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 4:08 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Happy Friday everyone! We will start of the morning very cold with wind chill values in the low 20s. We won't warm up much today with highs only expected to be in the mid and upper 40s across the Valley. But we will remain dry! 

Some spotty showers may move into the Valley late this evening but the bulk of the rain will get here on Saturday. Rain will be steady at times but there should be small breaks from time to time. Showers should last through Sunday morning. Both days will be in the 40s. THe cold continues into next week with 40s lasting through Tuesday in most spots. Then we get a couple days of sun before another system moves in for next weekend. 

Huntsville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 20°
Fayetteville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 16°
Decatur
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 25°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 20°
