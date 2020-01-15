Dry Thursday but lingering flood issues

A cold front finally moved through overnight, bringing not only dry weather but much cooler temperatures. Thursday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the mid 50s. Even though we will be 10-15 degrees cooler today compared to Wednesday's high, we will still be above average for mid-January standards. Most of Friday will also be dry, but yet more rain is in the forecast by late Friday night and Saturday. Rainfall totals of around one inch are expected through Saturday.

Once a second cold front moves through late Saturday night, we finally enter a much drier pattern, but we are also MUCH colder. Highs by Sunday struggle into the low 40s and only into the upper 30s Tuesday. Overnight lows will sink into the low 20s. Dig those heavy coats out of the closet because winter is not done yet!