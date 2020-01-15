Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Dry Thursday but lingering flood issues

A strong line of thunderstorms brought gusty winds and heavy rain to North Alabama late Wednesday. North Alabama dries out Thursday but lingering flooding from run-off.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 11:50 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A cold front finally moved through overnight, bringing not only dry weather but much cooler temperatures.  Thursday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the mid 50s. Even though we will be 10-15 degrees cooler today compared to Wednesday's high, we will still be above average for mid-January standards. Most of Friday will also be dry, but yet more rain is in the forecast by late Friday night and Saturday. Rainfall totals of around one inch are expected through Saturday.

Once a second cold front moves through late Saturday night, we finally enter a much drier pattern, but we are also MUCH colder. Highs by Sunday struggle into the low 40s and only into the upper 30s Tuesday. Overnight lows will sink into the low 20s. Dig those heavy coats out of the closet because winter is not done yet!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events