Dry Sunday, flooding concerns next week

One more dry day - that's what we've got before the rain sets in yet again, bringing with it yet another risk for flooding area-wide. In the meantime, try to enjoy Sunday. We'll see clouds on the increase with slightly breezy conditions. Otherwise, it's seasonably warm with highs in the mid 60s after starting in the mid 30s.

Starting Sunday night, the rain arrives and we'll see a few waves of steady moderate to at times heavy rain over the course of most of the week. While the risk for strong to severe storms can be present next week too, the more widespread threat is flooding. Most locations can expect 4 to 5 inches of rain with locally higher amounts likely. This is going to cause streams and rivers to rise again, along with standing water and localized flooding, too. In the coming days, we'll be monitoring both aspects of the forecast closely (both the storm threat and flooding threat).

While there's still a bit of disagreement in the exact "bulls eye" of precipitation and timing of the rain among data sources, it does appear that the rain will be out of North Alabama by Friday, paving the way for decent weekend weather again next week.