Dry Monday, heat wave late week

After a wet and stormy start to your Sunday, it is actually turning out to be a nice evening across North Alabama. Some high level clouds will give us filtered sunshine through the rest of the day. Rain cooled temperatures near 80 will make for a perfect night our or just a walk around the neighborhood. There remains a small chance for one or two isolated storms this evening as a cold front approaches the area. However, given how much rain we saw this morning, the atmosphere's energy has been pretty used up. Any storms that do hold together tonight will likely be short lived and are not expected to be severe. The cold front does not really cool us down too much, but slightly less humid will make for a warm but comfortable night in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Light northerly winds and a mix of sun and clouds will only allow temperatures to warm to near 90 tomorrow, but the humidity will be tolerable, making for another great summer day to be outside. By midweek, however, our winds shift from the northwest to the southwest, ushering more humidity and more moisture to the region. Highs surge into the mid 90s each day Wednesday through Friday. The humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits each afternoon. Heat index values as 105 degrees could prompt our first Heat Advisory of the summer for North Alabama. Be sure to stay cool, stay hydrated, and take plenty of breaks in the shade if you plan on being outside for long periods late week. The added humidity will also bring back daily chances for showers and storms each afternoon as well, with the most widespread chances holding off until next weekend.