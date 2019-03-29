Dry Friday, thunderstorms possible Saturday

Clouds will continue to stream through the Tennessee Valley Friday but there will also be enough gaps in the clouds for periods of sunshine. Expect highs to run about 5 degrees above normal which will put most of the Valley in the mid 70s Friday.

A weak system will graze the region Friday morning but most if not all of the Valley will remain dry through the entire day Friday.

Much higher chances for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday for the Tennessee Valley. Most areas will remain dry through lunch time so the morning will be a good opportunity to get things done outdoors. The threat of strong to isolated thunderstorms will begin as early as the mid to late afternoon hours but better chances by the evening hours. The primary concern for any thunderstorms will be gusty winds.

Behind Saturday night's cold front the Tennessee Valley will quickly dry out Sunday but with a major drop in temperatures. We will go from mid 70s Saturday afternoon to mid 50s Sunday afternoon.

Next chance for rain arrives Monday night and into Tuesday as a low pressure system develops in the Gulf of Mexico. Following this system expect a quick warm up back to near normal temperatures Wednesday.