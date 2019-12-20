Dry Friday but rain is nearby all weekend

North Alabama once again saw temperatures drop to the 20s Friday morning but enough sunshine will allow for highs in the low 50s this afternoon. Thicker clouds by tonight will keep Friday night and Saturday morning much warmer than the last few days.

We'll have a mostly cloudy sky both Saturday and Sunday. While a strong low centered along the eastern Gulf pushes heavy rain into Georgia and Florida, we'll stand the chance at seeing some of the outer rain bands as far north as the TN/AL state line. For the most part, the heavier rain stays farther southeast. We'll keep monitoring the forecast and adjusting rain chances as we nail down the exact track of the low.

TORNADO UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Huntsville surveyed storm damage in Joe Wheeler State Park and near Tanner in Limestone County Thursday. They were able to confirm 2 additional tornadoes, both EF-1 strength with maximum estimated wind at 110 mph.