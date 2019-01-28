Drugs, 41 guns, stolen truck found at Albertville home by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

A stolen truck, meth, pot, guns and more were found in an Albertville home, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie of the sheriff’s office says the department executed a search warrant Friday at the home of Jon Edward Denney Jr. in the 2800 block of Section Line Road in Albertville.

The search of the residence revealed one stolen 1995 Ford F-150 truck, an undetermined amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and 41 guns, Guthrie said.

Denney was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Guthrie said Denney was also served with a warrant for first degree theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A second subject, Jackie Ronnie Jones, was also arrested at the residence on unrelated charges through Boaz Police Department, Guthrie said.

Agencies assisting with the operation were the Albertville and Boaz police departments, the Arab/Guntersville SWAT Team, and the Marshall County Drug Task Force.