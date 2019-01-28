Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Winter Storm Warning issued for north Alabama Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Drugs, 41 guns, stolen truck found at Albertville home by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

A stolen truck, meth, pot, guns and more were found in an Albertville home, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 11:49 AM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 11:55 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A stolen truck, meth, pot, guns and more were found in an Albertville home, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie of the sheriff’s office says the department executed a search warrant Friday at the home of Jon Edward Denney Jr. in the 2800 block of Section Line Road in Albertville.

The search of the residence revealed one stolen 1995 Ford F-150 truck, an undetermined amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and 41 guns, Guthrie said.

Denney was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Guthrie said Denney was also served with a warrant for first degree theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A second subject, Jackie Ronnie Jones, was also arrested at the residence on unrelated charges through Boaz Police Department, Guthrie said.

Agencies assisting with the operation were the Albertville and Boaz police departments, the Arab/Guntersville SWAT Team, and the Marshall County Drug Task Force.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events