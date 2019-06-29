Huntsville drug trafficking suspect held on $1 million bond

A man who was under investigation for several months for drug crimes is now behind bars with a $1 million bond.

Jamie Leclair Jasper, 38, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday and charged with drug trafficking. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) was the lead agency on the case that included the Madison-Morgan County HIDTA STAC Team.

According to HPD, STAC agents obtained two search warrants for homes Jasper was tied to in Madison County. When they attempted to execute the warrants, Jasper left the scene.

Officials said they called off a vehicle pursuit of Jasper because he was driving erratically and they determined continuing the chase would risk public safety.

During their investigation, agents recovered nearly two kilos of cocaine and warrants were obtained for Trafficking in Cocaine.

HPD requested help from the U.S. Marshals in locating Jasper. They were able to track him down in the attic of a home around Atlanta, Georgia.

Court records show Jasper has a violent, criminal past. In 1999, he was indicted on charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault.

His jury trial was continued multiple times and was eventually scheduled to happen on April 16, 2001, however, court records show he was indicted that day on the charge of Trafficking in Cocaine.

Jasper pleaded guilty to the Second-Degree Assault and Trafficking charges and was sentenced to ten years in prison, which started on April 25, 2001.