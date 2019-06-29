Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville drug trafficking suspect held on $1 million bond

Huntsville Police said Jamie Jasper, 38, was located by the U.S. Marshals Office in a home in the Atlanta, Georgia, area. Huntsville Police said Jamie Jasper, 38, was located by the U.S. Marshals Office in a home in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Jamie Jasper was arrested following a several month-long investigation.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 9:24 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2019 9:27 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A man who was under investigation for several months for drug crimes is now behind bars with a $1 million bond. 

Jamie Leclair Jasper, 38, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday and charged with drug trafficking. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) was the lead agency on the case that included the Madison-Morgan County HIDTA STAC Team.

According to HPD, STAC agents obtained two search warrants for homes Jasper was tied to in Madison County. When they attempted to execute the warrants, Jasper left the scene. 

Officials said they called off a vehicle pursuit of Jasper because he was driving erratically and they determined continuing the chase would risk public safety.

During their investigation, agents recovered nearly two kilos of cocaine and warrants were obtained for Trafficking in Cocaine. 

HPD requested help from the U.S. Marshals in locating Jasper. They were able to track him down in the attic of a home around Atlanta, Georgia. 

Court records show Jasper has a violent, criminal past. In 1999, he was indicted on charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault.

His jury trial was continued multiple times and was eventually scheduled to happen on April 16, 2001, however, court records show he was indicted that day on the charge of Trafficking in Cocaine. 

Jasper pleaded guilty to the Second-Degree Assault and Trafficking charges and was sentenced to ten years in prison, which started on April 25, 2001.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events