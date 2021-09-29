Drug free recovery fair

Drug overdose numbers are at an all-time high in Madison County. Over the past weekend, there were three suspected drug overdose deaths.

As National Recovery Month winds down - Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is holding its third annual recovery resource fair today.

This event is to help continue spread awareness of drug addiction.

"As a resource, we provide assessments for clients which will determine the level of care they need and that way we can provide them with the correct option which fits their needs," said Laura Edwards, Peer Support Specialist for Partnership for Drug-Free Community.

Over the past two years, Partnership for a Drug-Free Community has seen at least five people have sign up for treatment at this event.

More information can be found on their website here.