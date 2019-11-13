Drug dealers, serial criminal from Limestone, Madison counties to stay behind bars

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole Wednesday to five violent offenders, including inmates convicted of robbery, assault and drug trafficking, it announced in a news release.

Three of those criminals are from North Alabama. They are:

* Andrew Joseph Darmer was sentenced in 2009 to 15 years in prison for second-degree assault in Limestone County. He was sent back to prison in 2013 for eight years and eight months for distribution of a controlled substance in Madison County.

* Kristy Lynn Finney was sentenced in 2018 to eight years and eight months in prison for distribution of a controlled substance in Limestone County. She was sentenced in 2009 to two years in prison for second-degree assault in Lawrence County.

* Steven Jared Power began his criminal career in 2007 with convictions in Madison County for theft of property, burglary, intimidating a witness and illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card and was sent to prison for one year, six months. His sentences for intimidating a witness and credit card fraud were extended to 15 years in 2009, and in 2010 he was given a 20-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance.

Other offenders denied parole Wednesday are:

* Brian Keith Aaron was sentenced in 2012 to 15 years in prison for two convictions for manufacturing a controlled substance and one conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Jefferson and Walker counties. His prior record includes a one-year, six-month prison sentence in 2008 for third-degree robbery in Jefferson County.

* Perthus Horasha Watkins was admitted to prison in 2009 to serve a 20-year sentence for first-degree assault in Montgomery County. He was rearrested and sent back to prison for 15 years on Jan. 31, 2018 for drug trafficking.