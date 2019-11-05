Drug agents: 2 Colbert County men caught trying to sell 2 pounds of meth

Two men are in the Colbert County Jail after drug agents say they were caught trying to sell more than 2 pounds of meth.

Derrick Lamont Bean, 42, of Muscle Shoals and Frederick Maurice Mills, 24, of Tuscumbia were arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force, with assistance from the Tuscumbia Police Department and the US Marshall’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, conducted a narcotic trafficking investigation in Tuscumbia.

According to a news release, agents made contact with Bean and Mills, who they say were attempting to sell more than two pounds of methamphetamine.

Additional narcotics charges are expected to be filed againt the two, the release said.

Assisting members of the task force represent several agencies including: Colbert County Drug Task Force, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Russellville Police Department and the Winfield Police Department.