Drought monitor shows slight improvements in North Alabama

A portion of Jackson County remains in Extreme Drought

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 9:27 AM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Drought conditions are improving slightly in some parts of North Alabama.

That’s from the latest drought monitor issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The largest changes come in Northwest Alabama, where portions of Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin counties that just last week were classified as abnormally dry now are classified as having on drought impact.

The level of drought in portions of Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Lawrence, Morgan and Marshall counties also has been lowered.

A portion of Jackson County remains in Extreme Drought, which means there can be increases in wildfires, low water flow in rivers and lakes, and poor air quality.

The area classified as Severe Drought in DeKalb County has increased.

See more about this week’s drought monitor here

