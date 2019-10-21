Drought in North Alabama leaves trees weak, ready to fall in high winds

The drought in North Alabama has left trees weak and ready to fall in high winds.

WAAY 31 headed out with a Madison tree trimmer, Robbie Melrose, who showed what to look out for. He says dead branches can weigh down a tree, and it could eventually tumble.

"They just snap so much easier, because there hasn't been so much rain," he said.

Melrose says because of the drought, trees in the area are suffering. He says he expects to be busy for the next few days, because a lot of trees aren't ready for heavy rain or storms.

"These storms are rolling in, and people need to get their trees taken care of," he said.

Huntsville Utilities crews took care of trees on Woodmont Avenue, ahead of Monday's weather. A representative says this is work they do all year, not just dependent on storms, but the main goal is to protect roads and power lines.

Experts say it can be hard to predict how a tree will hold up in severe weather and if you're concerned, call an expert.