Drought fuels another fire in Jackson County

Jackson County still has the worst drought conditions in Alabama.

Forestry officials say those conditions are fueling fires. Crews responded to a fire in Higdon.

One woman, Amanda Dobbins, was driving with her two kids to visit her grandfather when she saw flames moving towards his house.

"One of the firefighters was right behind us, and he happened to be down the road and saw what was happening," said Dobbins. "You could see smoke back in this area, all the woods," she said.

The homeowner, Harold Gray, said within an hour, two to three acres of his and his neighbor's land caught on fire.

"It was very smoky," said Gray.

A ranger with the Alabama Forestry Commission said a fire is capable of spreading that fast because of the conditions right now. Not only is there a lot of wind up on the mountain in Higdon, but the grass can catch on fire easily because of the drought.

Family members say without the quick response from the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, this fire could've been a lot worse.

"Between right here, where they got the fire to stop and their house, there's lots of pine trees and dead pine needles on the ground. Luckily, they got it before it went to that area, or it would've went very quickly, I'm sure," said Dobbins.

Officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission say they are still working to determine the cause of this fire, and they are ready to respond to the next one.