Dropping temperatures with rain changing to snow

Here's how it plays out: The front passes by sunrise Tuesday. This takes temperatures from the 60s at midnight to near 50 for the morning drive. By midday, we'll be in the lower 40s and 30s follow suit later in the evening. There will still be rain falling across North Alabama at this time, so that means a transition from rain to snow before the moisture moves out entirely. In the Shoals, that is likely going to happen in the early afternoon. For the Huntsville area, it likely won't be until later in the evening. Farther east near Sand Mountain, drier air moves in a keeps much of anything in the way of snow from falling.

It's important to remember: Ground temperatures are warm. Any impacts on roadways will be limited by that factor. However, accumulations from a dusting to an inch are possible on grassy and elevated surfaces in our northwestern counties. Farther east, the most that can be expected is a dusting. Many locations will only see snow without accumulation around Sand Mountain. Temperatures will dip to near 30 by Wednesday morning, so elevated surfaces will need to be monitored for potential black ice.

Through the day Wednesday, temperatures stay cold. Sunshine is in the forecast, but highs won't make it past the upper 40s. It's stays cool through the end of the week, then slightly milder temperatures are in store for the weekend.