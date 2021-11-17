Dropping temperatures follow round of rain Thursday

Lows only dip to the 50s and 60s tonight and the front rolls through during the morning tomorrow. It will be increasingly cooler through the rest of the day after starting in the 60s. As a result, many spots will hit their high temperatures before sunrise. By Thursday afternoon, we'll be in the upper 40s and by midnight, we dip to the 30s. This front isn't a big rain maker as most spots only see about a tenth up to a quarter of an inch.

Thursday's cold front paves the way for a chilly end to the week Friday. Morning lows start in the low to mid 30s and highs run below average - in the low to mid 50s. The weekend isn't quite as cold, but another cold front Sunday brings another burst of chilly air into North Alabama for the beginning of Thanksgiving week. Rain arrives Sunday evening and continues overnight into early Monday. In total, we'll pick up half an inch to an inch of rain with Sunday night's front. This air mass will be the coldest of the season, keeping highs in the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday.