Drizzle today, rainy week ahead

It's a damp and dreary start to your weekend, with showers lingering mainly for areas east of I-65 this morning. Outside of these showers, other locations are also seeing some drizzle and a few areas of patchy fog at this hour. Most of the drizzle and fog will lift by midday today, but we won't much sunshine for the rest of your Saturday, with highs staying in the low 50s. Sunday looks spectacular! With lots of blue skies and sunshine, we'll easily warm up into the mid 60s, which is close to 15 degrees above normal for early February. If you have any outdoor plans or your hosting any watch parties tomorrow, get outside and enjoy it! Sunday will be the only sunny day for the week ahead as big changes are in store for the new work week.

Much of Monday is dry before rain arrives early Tuesday morning and sticks around well into mid week. Rain chances really ramp up throughout the day Tuesday and especially Tuesday night. There is also the potential to see a few stronger storms Wednesday and Wednesday night as a cold front moves through the area. While the main severe weather threat is off to our south, we can't rule a few stronger storms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Flooding will also be a concern once again next week, with anywhere between two to four inches expected through next weekend. Keep this in mind if you are near any creeks or rivers, as they will be susceptible to rises. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates on this active pattern throughout the weekend.