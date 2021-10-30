Clear
Drizzle and clouds move out tonight, perfect Halloween on the way!

Despite the sunshine, November starts unseasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s next week.

Posted: Oct 30, 2021 3:54 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Lingering mist and drizzle is taking its time to move out of northeast Alabama this evening. Temperatures are stuck in the low 50s as a result. Keep the umbrella nearby if you plan on trick-or-treating tonight. We will slowly dry out after overnight but it will take until early Sunday morning before the sunshine finally returns.

If you can, I would strongly recommend trick-or-treating Sunday night instead. Mother Nature will give North Alabama plenty of treats to enjoy this Halloween! Highs are back in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Trick-or-treating temps will be in the upper 50s. I would keep a light jacket with those costumes tomorrow night but that's about it!

Looking ahead to the work week and the start of November, a weak cold front will move through the area early Monday. There won't be any rain with this front. In fact, we will stay sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. By Tuesday, however, we dip back to the lower 60s and it only goes downhill from there. Our next big weather maker arrives late Wednesday night and early Thursday bringing spotty showers to North Alabama. Without going too deep into specifics, there is significant uncertainty with how this late week system evolves and its impacts for our area. For the time being, Thursday will be the wettest day with some lingering showers possible early Friday. A major cool down is becoming more likely behind this system as models are trending colder and colder with each run. Highs next weekend are in the upper 50s with overnight lows in the 30s! We may need to keep an eye on a frost/freeze potential next Saturday morning.

