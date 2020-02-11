Driving past barricades on flooded streets can lead to pricey penalties across North Alabama

As rain continues to fall, law enforcement officials throughout North Alabama see plenty of drivers ignoring, moving, and driving through barricades on flooded streets.

But did you know that doing so is not only dangerous, but also a crime?

Going through or around barricades is a misdemeanor crime in the state of Alabama. It puts drivers in danger, and the ticket that comes with the crime isn't cheap either.

"It is a traffic violation, it's called driving through or around a barricade," Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson, said.

As heavy rain continues to hit North Alabama, many roads will have barriers in front of them, alerting drivers to turn around due to dangerous road conditions.

"If a judge sees fit and you've had several traffic violations similar to this, they can always continuously raise the fine," Johnson said.

But just how expensive are these tickets? The price varies from city to city.

As examples, the total ticket cost in the city of Huntsville, with all fees included, is more than $200. In Madison, the total is $186. Decatur has its total ticket cost at $215, and Hartselle charges a total of $182.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY31 a majority of insurance companies will not cover damages to your car if you drive past a barricade and the car is damaged.

Similar to many traffic violations, a judge can elect to put someone behind bars for less than 30 days if they see fit.

Barricades on roads will only continue to appear on the streets as the rain continues. Be aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself and others at risk by driving past the signs.