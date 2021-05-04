Limestone County Emergency Management shares what to do when driving during severe weather

The worst place to be during severe weather is in your car.

Limestone County Emergency Management Agency Director, Rita White said, "It’s not considered to be a real sturdy structure."

White said any structure is safer than being in a vehicle.

Strong storms are continuing into Tuesday night. White said if you're on the road, try and find the nearest building to shelter. If time is limited, your next best option is sheltering in a low area.

"Get in a ditch, culvert or ravine," said White. "Try to cover yourself with something; a coat, a jacket, a blanket or something in the vehicle with you that you can cover up with."

If you're driving to a shelter, White said to avoid large structures that could collapse.

"Like trees, powerlines, those types of things that can be blown over by even strong winds," said White.

White said it's important to have the radio on so that you're aware of the weather surrounding you.