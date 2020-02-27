Drivers trying to get used to detour at Highway 231 in Morgan County

Two weeks after massive cracks shut down part of Highway 231 some drivers are getting more acquainted with the detour than others.

It’s been a little over two weeks since the detour for Highway 231 was put in place. Some drivers WAAY 31 spoke with say they are starting to get used to it, while others say they may never get used to the new route.

"I don’t think anyone is going to get used to it, cause traffic stinks," said Jessie Lawrence, driver.

"I think people are adjusting, kinda figuring out their time schedule and even changing when they go into work or taking the kids to school," said Shaun Gates, driver.

Drivers on the detour route around Highway 231 in Morgan County say the traffic is impacting their daily lives.

"From a seven minute drive to work, to 40, 45 minute-plus depending on the time of day," said Gates.

"Really just annoying because it adds so much drive time and it makes it harder to do everything," said Lawrence.

A spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Transportation told WAAY 31 workers are still collecting data to find a way to fix the problem.

Drivers just want people to be safe.

"Just want to encourage people to slow down and be patient with the traffic cause if there is an accident, it just makes it that much worse, so just take your time out there," said Gates.

The Department of Transportation hopes to know more about the next steps next week.