Huntsville drivers say new asphalt on Governors Drive passes first test in the rain

The state is repaving a five-mile stretch of Governors Drive, from Old Big Cove Road to Bassett Street.

The project has been underway since June. Heavy rain hit Huntsville on Monday, and drivers tell WAAY 31 they could feel a difference while on the new asphalt and felt much safer.

"I did notice it was better than normal. I could tell when you switch from the old pavement to the new pavement that it felt a little stickier, a little safer," Amanda Short said.

The road has a special asphalt mix, called "open-grade friction course," that allows rainwater to seep into the ground instead of sitting on top. The Alabama Department of Transportation says repaving the five miles cost nearly $2 million.

The department says the road still needs some permanent markings, but the entire project should be completed this week. The initial goal was to have it finished before school started. Short says it was worth the wait.

"It seems to help if it's wet with changing lanes, turning corners. It seems beneficial there," Short said.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says it's evaluating other roads for this special asphalt. The City of Huntsville says this same mixture will be used on Cecil Ashburn Drive when the expansion project is completed.