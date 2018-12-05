Drivers react to new flashing signs at East Limestone High

New signs with flashing lights are now posted in front of East Limestone High School.

Officials tell WAAY 31 the new signs are an effort to get drivers to slow down while students cross the street.

WAAY 31 went out to the school to see if the new signs are helping and learned what drivers think about them.

“I travel this road every single day, Monday through Friday. At least four times a day, when I unload at East Limestone and when I load," said Kim McCay.

McCay is a bus driver for Limestone County Schools, and if anyone knows what the traffic in front of East Limestone High School is like, it’s her.

So, when new flashing signs were installed at the crosswalks in front of the high school, McCay was happy. But she’s afraid other drivers haven’t noticed them like she has.

“They’re really new right now, and so I don’t think people really realize exactly what they are yet," she said. "It’s just like, ‘Oh, there’s a sign. I wonder what that is.’”

McCay says she just hopes drivers don’t treat the new signs like they treat school buses.

“People pass school buses every day. They don’t realize the flashing lights. We’re big, we’re yellow, we’re kind of hard to miss," she said. "The biggest thing is people just don’t pay attention.”

But, overall, McCay says the signs are a step in the right direction.

“Anything that you can do to make sure people know that this is a crosswalk for kids, that kids are going to be here, because people don’t seem to think that, just because there’s a school here, there’s kids here.”

And she’s not the only one who feels that way.

“On a daily basis, you see almost near-accidents. We’ve got new drivers over here at the high school, so traffic in the morning and afternoon is definitely hectic," Jennifer Klein said. "There’s some times you definitely want to avoid the area, so I think having the new signs is an excellent idea.”

Both Klein and McCay told WAAY 31 they hope other drivers will pay attention to the new security measures and realize that safety is always most important.

“I hope people will think about why they’re there. It’s not just a flashing light to make you late for work. It’s not just a flashing light to make you slow down a little bit. It’s a flashing light to help keep a child safe," McCay said.

A new turn lane will also be added in front of the high school soon. According to the commissioner for the district, crews have already started clearing out trees and the project is expected to be completed in a few months.