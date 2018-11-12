Drivers preparing for Thanksgiving traffic, high gas prices

According to AAA, about 49 million Americans are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving, which is the most traveling we’ve seen on the holiday in more than a dozen years. Not to mention, gas prices are also expected to be on the rise.

WAAY 31 spoke with drivers who plan to travel for Thanksgiving and learned how those numbers might affect their plans.

“Why in the world are they stopping? Why are they doing brake checks? And why did I go this way?”

Tim Marks travels every year during the holiday season to be with his family and says those are three questions he asks himself every time he heads their way.

“I do get caught in the congestion, yes, I do," Marks said.

He told WAAY 31, while he’s grateful for many things on Thanksgiving, the traffic he goes through to get there is not one of them.

“Sometimes, it’s frustrating," Marks said. "Most of the time, you have to just accept that that’s the norm."

When Marks heard that, according to AAA, the traffic this Thanksgiving is supposed to be the worst it’s been since 2005, he wasn’t exactly thrilled, and neither were other drivers.

“Just something I’m not really looking forward to this year," said David Thomas. " I go all the way home to Florida, so it’s quite crazy.”

In fact, the increased amount of travelers has convinced David Thomas to just stay home this year.

Not to mention, gas prices are expected to be the highest they’ve been in four years, with a national average of $2.79 a gallon.

"The gas prices going up—that’s another reason I’m going to say, ‘Stay home,'" Thomas said.

Others say, while it can be frustrating, nothing will keep them from their holiday plans.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with family and blessed to be able to have family to spend my time with," Marks said.