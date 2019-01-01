Drivers make final preparations for Cecil Ashburn closure

Families across Huntsville are figuring out how they'll adjust to a new normal once Cecil Ashburn Drive closes in less than a week.

"I just assume there's going to be a whole lot more traffic coming down the road," Tobiah Walter said.

Walter told WAAY 31 he rarely travels on Cecil Ashburn Drive, but he lives on Governors Drive which is one of three alternate routes the city suggested drivers use when Cecil Ashburn closes.

"I would have rather them not tell everybody the alternate route was to drive by my house every day. That would have been preferred," Walter said.

Walter said he and his family are braced for the change in traffic, especially when his wife has to drive their teenager to work in Hampton Cove.

"She's going to have to give herself more time to get there for sure. It's not going to be a five minute drive anymore. It's going to be a 15, 20 minute drive," Walter said.

This anticipated traffic nightmare is the same reason Melanie Thomas plans to avoid Governors Drive during peak travel times.

"Our first game plan is Green Mountain, let's try that. If there's an accident or something happens then we're going to have to go through Hobbs Island Road. Governors is going to be a last resort because that's where everyone is going to be going," Thomas said.

Thomas lives in the Hampton Cove area, and she told WAAY 31 that when she's able to take Cecil Ashburn she can get her son to school and herself to work in about 20 minutes.

"I'm shooting for an hour before he has to be at school, and we're just going to back track from there. Hopefully an hour is going to be good," Thomas said.

Like Walter, Thomas isn't looking forward to the traffic jams she's expecting, but she's trying to stay positive.

"The anticipation is hopefully going to be worse than the real thing," Thomas said.

The day Cecil Ashburn Drive closes is also the day all Huntsville City Schools students come back from winter break.