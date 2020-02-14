‘Drive slow and pay attention:’ Drivers making adjustments for Hwy. 231 detour routes

Highway 231 is closed off with barricades with a deputy right behind it making sure drivers who aren't permitted to enter the road can come in.

Drivers WAAY 31 spoke with said they use this highway to quickly get to work or home. Now that it's closed - they said they have to make major schedule adjustments.

"We live in Arab, on the south end of Arab and that's our main way of getting to all of our clients," Hannah Crawford, who travels Highway 231, said.

Crawford and Rachel Davis say they travel on Highway 231 often for work. They said Friday was the first day they had to use the detour.

"For us personally, they're not horrible," Crawford said.

But, they said for some of their friends - it's a completely different story

"I have friends who work on the arsenal and that morning drive, it's an hour and a half instead of 30 minutes to the gate on the south end of Huntsville," Crawford said.

"It's just gonna be a pain, the reason I just brought her was because she knows how to get up and down through here and she's just nervous of all these lights," Fred Whisenant, who travels Highway 231, said.

Whisenant said he's retired - but drove his wife to work today because she was scared to drive herself. He said the closure is frustrating, ut they're going to manage.

"Wait and see," he said.

Drivers said they think navigating the the detour routes will get easier as time goes on.

"In a couple of weeks, I think it'll work itself out and not be as bad, but it's definitely traumatic the traffic flow," Crawford said.

And said they just want drivers to be cautious and patient when driving the new routes.

"Give yourself at least 30 more minutes, 30 more minutes of travel time that way if there's any wrecks any back up you know you're not going to be late for work or wherever it is you got to get too," Crawford said.

"Drive slow and pay attention to where you're going and leave your phone alone, that's the main thing," Whisenant said.

Friday was also the first day school buses in Morgan county had to travel a different route. The Deputy Superintendent, Lee Willis, said only one bus had a 10-15 minute delay and believes things will only improve with time.