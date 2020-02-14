Drivers forced to learn new routes with Hwy. 231 closure

Many drivers experience their first day navigating new detours around damage on Highway 231 in Morgan County.

Drivers told WAAY 31 the issue is they rely on the highway to get them to and from work and they aren't familiar with how to get to these detour routes. Now, they have no other choice.

"Every day, back and forth to work," Karmen Childers, who travels Highway 231, said.

Childers said she lives in Arab, but works in Huntsville. On her way to work on Thursday, she got a surprise.

"We started coming to Huntsville, the state troopers of course have the top of the mountain blocked off so we had to make a left," she said.

A detour that wasn't the easiest to learn when she headed back to work today.

"Terrible because I did not know how to go around, I didn't know which way to go, so I kind of got lost," she said.

For some drivers, Friday was their first day having to take the detour and they told me they're a little nervous about it.

"I don't know if i'm going to get lost or not because i'm not familiar with these roads," Celda Luna, who travels Highway 231, said.

Luna said she owns a business right on the top of the mountain and is worried about the people she works with.

"They're going to have to I guess wake up earlier to go around it," she said.

But, drivers like Childers said it gets better once you learn how to drive through the detours.

"Once I figured out how to come around, I got it down pretty good right now," she said.

There are three official detours - Highway 36 to 67 and Highway 67 to 69. Drivers said the key is to be patient when driving these detour routes to avoid an accident and cause an even bigger backup.