Drivers face slick roads with sub-freezing temperatures

Heavy frost, freezing fog, and black ice all pose potential hazards for the morning commute. Bridges and overpasses are most susceptible to freezing, but slick spots can occur on any road surface this morning.

Black Ice - The most dangerous and difficult to spot. Looks similar to a wet spot or puddle, but in reality has frozen into a sheet of ice. Don't assume that just because a road is heavily traveled, it has been treated and is safe.

Freezing Fog - Locations with dense fog can experience slick spots as the fog coats the road surface and freezes on contact. Be mindful of the fact that when you encounter fog, slick spots will be possible as well.

Heavy Frost - With a clearing sky, frost is forming across the Tennessee Valley. With a hard freeze/heavy frost, slick spots are possible on roadways as well. This is true especially for elevated surfaces.

By mid-morning, temperatures will be climbing above freezing and these hazards should diminish with an otherwise mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 40s today and the rain holds off until later in the day on Thursday. Both highs and lows will be fairly seasonable in the coming days as we head into the weekend.