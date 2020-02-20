Clear
Drivers deal with snow and ice mixture in Lincoln County

Drivers had to deal with a snow and ice mixture Thursday morning while out on the roads.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 7:17 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

Thursday drivers across the Tennessee Valley had to navigate snow and slushy roads.

"It started snowing out of no where," said Cade Hargrave, Driver.

Drivers in Fayetteville and Lincoln County experienced some snow mixed in with rain Thursday morning into the afternoon.

"We has to stop because it got really white and we had to stop," said Hargrave.

"They were real slushy and icy," said Brandon Noel, driver.

Spokespeople from the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency and the Highway Department told WAAY 31 there weren't any reports of issues on the roads Thursday.

They said there was no snow accumulation on the roads, because they weren't cold enough

"Take your time going to work, going home, to the grocery store, just take your time because it's dangerous when the roads are really wet," said Cade Hargrave, driver.

"Just drive real slow. Pay attention to other people around you because the roads are slick and wet," said Brandon Noel, driver.

Public safety officials say they are worried about possibly icing on the roads Thursday night and early Friday morning, so they are reminding you to be safe.

