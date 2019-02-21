Drivers cross flooded roads despite safety warnings

While we're getting a little bit of a break from rain throughout north Alabama, the storm has still had a major impact throughout the area. It has closed several roads in Jackson County. Some people are not following the advice of emergency management agencies who said it's dangerous to drive through water covering roads.

Garrett Corbin lives in Jackson County. When it rains he's used to driving through it on Mill Road, "We come through here quite a bit when the water comes up," said Corbin.

The Jackson County EMA warned doing that is a big no-no and can be life-threatening, "I guess I've been through it so many times I just aint worried about it," said Corbin.

Several cars kept driving through the water. County workers did come out and move the "road closed" sign to make sure drivers don't get down the road. Mill Road is just one of many closed roads.

Jackson County EMA posted on their facebook page a list of 8 total roads throughout the county that have standing water on them. FEMA said it only takes a foot of water to float many cars and you can't tell, especially at night, whether the road might be washed out.

Thankfully, there have not been any rescues made for people stranded in flood waters in Jackson County. Overall, the EMA told WAAY 31 the storm is not as bad as they anticipated, which is one reason why Corbin risks crossing the flooded Mill Road, "This area floods pretty often when we get a good bit of rain," said Corbin.

The Jackson County EMA is going to be keeping a close eye on roads throughout the county and will reassess things on Thursday. In the meantime, drivers have to navigate around the closed roads.