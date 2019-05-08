Drivers claim roadwork damaged their cars in Limestone Co.

Drivers in Limestone County are upset and say road work is causing damage to their cars.

County road crews are currently repaving Cannon Road in Elkmont, but two neighbors reached out to WAAY 31, saying the roadwork has flattened their tires.

“These are brand new tires we just paid for less than a year ago," Rochelle Gill said.

Gill lives on Cannon Road and said she's frustrated with the road work on her street because she got a flat tire. And she’s not the only one.

“There are at least four other people out here who also have popped tires," Gill said.

WAAY 31 spoke with another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified, but he said he’s been affected by the roadwork as well.

“You’ve got rocks in here the size of golf balls," he said. "We just live right around the corner, and my wife’s got a brand new 2019 Kia Sorento and she’s already got a busted windshield because of it.”

“It’s not a coincidence. This was caused by their roadwork," Gill added. "These aren’t small rocks.”

WAAY 31 reached out to the commissioner for the district, Ben Harrison. He told us he can’t deny that the flat tires and broken windshield might be due to the roadwork. He said those whose cars were damaged can file a claim with the Limestone County Commission.

Harrison told us these types of projects will always cause inconveniences, but he said his crews are working to fix the road as quickly as possible.

However, Gill says it’s not quick enough because the roadwork is affecting people’s daily commutes.

“We have to leave early for work just to make sure we make it off the road in time to make it to work on time, because we have to drive slowly," Gill said. "And even, sometimes, that doesn’t help because the rocks still hit your car.”

Harrison said he’s hoping his crew will finish up the work next week, but he said weather will have an impact.