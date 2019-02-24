Drivers check out Madison County roads closed for flooding

"I've been held up because of the rain for a few days I thought I'd come to check it out," said David McGough.

David McGough is no stranger to rising water here in Hampton Cove. He told me he came out today to see the flooding at Cove Park.

"The ball feels tend to stay just above it and anything else just floods," said McGough.

Just down the road, Little Cove Road is blocked after flooding made it impassable.

"I was going to go down there and check it out and take some pictures," said McGough.

Mcgough isn't alone, over on Little Cove Road I talked with several people who came by to take pictures of the flooding.

"We've never seen it this bad," said Lane Belz.

Several other roads were closed Sunday in Madison County, including Homer Nance at Jordan Rd. as well as Brownsferry Road to Bowers Road. Some drivers may be frustrated navigating around the closed roads, but others are stopping to see what a week of relentless rain left behind.

