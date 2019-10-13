Driver under arrest after chase in stolen truck from Limestone County ends with three-vehicle crash in Huntsville

Huntsville Police arrested a woman and put another in custody after a chase involving a vehicle stolen from Limestone County ended with a three-vehicle crash in Huntsville.

The chase began when Limestone County Sheriff's deputies started pursuing a stolen Chevy pickup truck near the intersection of Highway 72 West and County Line Road Sunday morning.

Both Huntsville Police and Madison Police were alerted that there were two women in the truck and it was heading toward Zeirdt Road.

Huntsville Police set up spike strips at Zeirdt Road and Shadow Cove Drive and Madison Police set up spikes along Zeirdt and Madison Boulevard. The truck hit the Huntsville Police spikes and some of tires started coming apart on Zeirdt Road.

The chase continued onto Madison Boulevard as the Limestone County deputies started backing off the chase. Despite the fact "the offenders's tires were coming off and the offenders were driving at a high rate of speed," they would not stop, according to Huntsville Police.

Huntsville Police started to pull back from the pursuit as they approached Pulaski Pike. That's when the truck ran a red light at the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Pulaski Pike and hit two vehicles.

Two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital to be checked out, including the driver of one of the other vehicles.

Huntsville Police arrested driving Lori Friend and took her passenger, Tiffany Robinson, into custody. Officers said Friend was suspected of driving under the influence of methamphetamine. They said she will be charged with that along with an outstanding warrant for Probation Revocation - Burglary Third-Degree.

Officers said she also attempted to swerve and hit one of the officers during the pursuit while he was attempting to deploy the spike strips on Zierdt Road.

The investigation is ongoing.