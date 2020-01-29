Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Muscle Shoals business

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a Muscle Shoals business.
The call of the wreck at Muscle Shoals Fire Extinguisher Inc. on 2nd Street came in to first responders around 1:30 p.m.
The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to a hospital. There were no other injuries.
