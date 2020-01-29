Clear

Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Muscle Shoals business

The wreck happened Wednesday afternoon on 2nd Street.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 2:08 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 2:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a Muscle Shoals business.

The call of the wreck at Muscle Shoals Fire Extinguisher Inc. on 2nd Street came in to first responders around 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to a hospital. There were no other injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events